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Michael Edwards's avatar
Michael Edwards
4d

Power won through the promise of free stuff is always tenuous. As a former PM pointed out: "Socialism works until you run out of other people's money".

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Mark Crawford's avatar
Mark Crawford
4dEdited

MacDougall certainly does sound like a Conservative party strategist. It looks like the table is being set for Nigel Farage--Nigel fucking Farage-- and, given the clear connection between Brexit and Britain's newfound political instability, the irony of that should not be lost on anybody.

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