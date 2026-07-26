Jen has never been angrier.

Hello, Line readers. We just took two weeks (mostly) off but we’ll be getting back to work this week. We hope you had a wonderful time. There won’t be a dispatch today but we wanted to check in with everyone and say that we are, sadly and reluctantly, leaving the quiet weeks of a nice summer behind and preparing, once again, to throw ourselves into the mess that is our civilization today.

You can tell we’re jazzed, right?

Talk to you soon. And to our freelancers — start yer engines. We’ll need content!

— Matt and Jen