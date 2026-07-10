The Line

The Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Jane Hotvedt's avatar
Deborah Jane Hotvedt
Jul 10

While I agree we could be a leader in this sphere, based on Canada’s previous historical performance in all other areas of national security and economics, the likelihood that our Canadian government will either:

1) act quickly or

2) procure technology from a Canadian supplier

Is zero, IMO.

Reply
Share
1 reply
john's avatar
john
Jul 10

Wait, the US is forcing Canada to move into the 20th century?

Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Line Editor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture