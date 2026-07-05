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Nickerus
Jul 6

A pot pourri of The Line articles and readers comments from several sources on this mater.

The funding for this pipeline seems to be all "smoke and mirrors." There are no private enterprise companies mentioned in connection with this project..... none. Let’s dispense with the fantasy at the heart of this report: the notion that Canada is on the cusp of some renaissance in private sector risk capital magically materializing to build major infrastructure. The authors seem determined to ignore the last decade of evidence — evidence showing that private investors have all but abandoned large scale Canadian projects because the political, regulatory, and financial environment has become utterly inhospitable.

The report’s cheery optimism about “unlocking private capital” is indistinguishable from wishful thinking. Investors aren’t lining up to pour billions into projects that take 12 years to approve, 4 years to litigate, and another 3 years to renegotiate after a change in government. They’re not interested in jurisdictions where regulatory certainty is a punchline and where political actors treat major projects as bargaining chips in intergovernmental melodrama. The private sector isn’t confused; it’s gone. And it’s not coming back until Canada stops treating capital like a suspicious foreign intruder.

So what’s the report’s solution? More government money, naturally — as if Ottawa’s balance sheet were an infinite well rather than a fiscal crater. Canada is already staggering under a debt load that is growing faster than its GDP, its productivity, and its political courage. The idea that the federal government should shovel even more public dollars into megaprojects because private investors have fled is not just economically reckless; it’s delusional.

Every additional billion Ottawa borrows to compensate for the absence of private capital is another billion added to a debt crisis that is already eroding Canada’s long term stability. Interest payments are now one of the fastest growing line items in the federal budget. We are borrowing money to service the money we borrowed to replace the money the private sector refuses to invest. This is not a strategy. It’s a spiral.

And while the report pretends that government funding is some kind of patriotic backstop, the truth is far less flattering: public dollars are being used to mask the fact that Canada has become structurally incapable of attracting private investment for major projects. That is the real crisis — not the absence of capital, but the absence of conditions under which capital would willingly participate.

The Line’s discussion of the pipeline deal underscores the absurdity. If the “logical outcome” was always to follow the existing corridor, why did it take years of political theatre, interprovincial brinkmanship, and federal hand wringing to arrive at the obvious? Because Canada has built a system where even the simplest infrastructure decision becomes a saga. And sagas are exactly what private capital avoids.

The report’s authors may be content to pretend that government funding can fill the void indefinitely. But Canadians should not be. Every dollar of public money poured into projects the private sector refuses to touch is a dollar borrowed against a future that is already shrinking. The debt crisis is not hypothetical. It is here, it is accelerating, and it is being worsened by precisely the kind of thinking this report embodies.

This is the real problem. Canada doesn’t need more government money. It needs a government capable of creating conditions where private capital would willingly return. Until then, the country will continue stumbling forward on borrowed funds, borrowed time, and borrowed credibility — all while congratulating itself for “getting things built” that no rational investor would finance....Amen.

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Applied Epistemologist's avatar
Applied Epistemologist
Jul 6

The pipeline deal will disappear in November. Nothing will be built. That's not what it's for.

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