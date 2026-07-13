The Line

The Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Jul 13Edited

That was a pretty breezy, jam-packed and exciting post.

Well done, folks.

Please name one policy initiative, strategic decision, or acute foreign policy action that indicates the Trump administration has any intent to annex Canada.

Just one.

For the last eighteen months, President Trump has dominated, guided, and unwittingly influenced Canadian politics at every level.

The worst Prime Minister in the history of our Nation went to Washington in late 2024 and proclaimed “they are serious; they want to take us over!!”.

And the usual suspects fell for it hook, line, and sinker.

Canadians fell for the ruse, and bough the myth.

At no point did anyone ask “why would a Republican administration want to annex a left of centre Country that could deliver Democrats the White House for decades?”.

What happened to our critical analysis and common sense?

Have a wonderful break and a well-deserved vacation.

My best to you both.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Garrett Woolsey's avatar
Garrett Woolsey
Jul 13

PM Carney is facing almost no criticism for what appears to be a massive capitulation to Trump on the Gordie Howe - the absolute opposite of what he promised to do if elected. On this and many other reversals he gets a pass.

Canada feels like a permanent Liberal playground - a uni-party state controlled by a small cabal of Central Canadian elites enriched through the extraction of resources from the politically powerless west. What's the country going to look like after another decade of Liberal rule?

Reply
Share
44 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Line Editor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture