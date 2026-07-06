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Dominion & Dissents's avatar
Dominion & Dissents
Jul 6

I like the idea of a design competition, but NONE of the architects that were cited here fill me with any hope; almost every. single. one. of their designs, with the exception of Massey Hall, is garbage, soulless modernist architecture. My biggest fear is that's what we'll get. It's exactly what happened when the Chateau Laurier tried to build an expansion, it was ugly as shit. It looked like a soulless box grafted onto an architectural masterpiece, then we were all gaslighted when we were told "it incorporates historic elements" by including strips of copper. We don't want modernist bullshit, we WANT an appropriate piece of architecture that matches our history.

Yes. I want a house that's a neo-gothic reproduction and matches parliament. Yes. I want I Victorian style building that would be at home sitting next to the Chateau Laurier. Yes. I want a Gothic-Revival style that would match the churches of Quebec. Yes i want a railway hotel inspired house that would match the Hotels of Banff, Jasper, and Waterlakes National Park. Yes I want a replica Scottish-Baronial style home that would be right at home with the Museum of Nature. I was Canada's house to reflect our ACTUAL architectural tradition.

NO, I do NOT want a Modernist glass façade of straight flat lines like the Chateau Laurier did. No, I do NOT want the simplistic modernist bullshit they're building directly across the street from Parliament as part Block 2 renovations. The IMMENSE public backlash against the Chateau Laurier design shows that Canadians agree. Poll, after poll, support that average people love designs that feature artisanry, not glass faces and straight lines.

Architects seem allergic to honouring the past. And this panel, gives me little hope that we'll see something other than a soulless abomination that at best speaks lip-service to our rich architectural past, and doesn't really represent Canadians at all.

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Kevin Scott's avatar
Kevin Scott
Jul 6

Since I am in Alberta and I have never seen a red maple leaf, looking at 24 Sussex, I can at least see a nexus with those grand CP Hotels in Alberta, and their wonderful architecture, and 24 Sussex. Fix the exterior it and do what you want in the inside. I have had enough with the erusure of Canadian culture and history.

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