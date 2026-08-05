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Meg Salter's avatar
Meg Salter
2h

Totally accept the premise of a generational shift with a country that is no longer reliable and can be actively hostile. Different people will come to this realization in their own way. Usually painfully. And, the disentangling needs to be done carefully. Geography will remain but no longer will be the determinant it once was.

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Peter Menzies's avatar
Peter Menzies
28m

Oh good. We can now stop consuming American TV and film content while hating all things culturally Canadian

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