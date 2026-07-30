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Dale Lundquist's avatar
Dale Lundquist
3dEdited

I cannot believe how anybody cannot see where Canada is headed. The liberal government is purposely bankrupting Canada and it’s going to take Alberta with it unless we separate. It is the only sensible thing to do.

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Trevor Crisp's avatar
Trevor Crisp
3d

Thank you pointing out the potential consequences for voting option B , or “leave”. It seems very dire and cumbersome, very much the “stick”comparison of the option.

My concern is …. Where, or who, is going to dangle the “carrot” ??

Frustrated federalist, which I guess I could be labeled, are seeking real change in the way we are governed.

Who is offering an Elected Senate, to help balance the levers of power.

Who is looking to re jig the equalization scheme that clearly punishes the “have” provinces?

These two random suggestions would also take years of consideration and consultation which could be seen to some as de stabilizing and cumbersome, therefore not worth the effort.

Using fear and anxiety to influence a decision to “stay” with the current situation we live and operate in, is not effective.

It seems Disruption is inevitable, and to many desirable!!! So where are the big thinkers on the “stay” side.

When do we get to see the carrot??

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