The Line

The Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Jul 23

When is a concession or a capitulation, not a concession or a capitulation?

Everyone in the Country agrees Supply Management is bad for Canadians. There are better ways to assist farmers, if farmers indeed need assistance.

And, yet, we insist on maintaining this Soviet style anachronism in order to placate a tiny cadre of self-interested, rent seeking economic ne’er-do-wells, in spite of the fact it impairs our own best interests and agitated our largest customer.

If we were really ruthless, and really grown up, we would unconditionally and unceremoniously dismantle this beast of a policy and keep our Country moving forward economically and sanely.

Reply
Share
32 replies by Line Editor and others
Orest's avatar
Orest
Jul 23

When Trump announced these latest tariffs I thought to myself: “They don’t want allies, nor friends nor good neighbours. They want vassals. I’m glad you used that term. That is not a word I thought we would use to describe diplomatic policy in the 21st century, but here we are. Trump wants vassals because it makes him feel powerful: vassals show up with tribute. Trump demands tribute; it is the price of entry. His administration is filled with people who are filled with adolescent views of what constitutes power and vassal states fit the bill.

Reply
Share
4 replies
222 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Line Editor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture