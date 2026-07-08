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Jerry Grant's avatar
Jerry Grant
Jul 8

Canada's east coast doesn't warrant a tanker ban. It must be ugly and uninhabited by wildlife . Or maybe the Liberals don't want to interfere with the profits Irving makes from importing oil from the middle east. Interfering with Alberta is OK, though.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Jul 8Edited

This is a smashing essay.

It’s hard to agree on a set of facts, when many of the factual components are kept hidden from the casual observer.

I don’t think a pipeline here, or a pipeline there will change Canada enough to make a difference. What concerns me is our inability or unwillingness to hold certain parties to account in the execution of their respective job descriptions.

As is alluded to in the essay, what happens when the music stops and there aren’t enough open chairs?

We have laws still on the books to restrict the building of pipelines.

We have extraordinary regulations and review processes still in place designed to restrict the building of pipelines.

We have laws and regulations in place specifically designed to thwart private concerns from investing in and attempting to build pipelines.

We have nine robed wizards in Ottawa who make up rules designed specifically to restrict the building of virtually anything, including pipelines.

And, yet, we have politicians who go through the motions of wanting to build pipelines, without possessing either the willingness to expend political capital or the courage to proceed.

Canada, the True North Strong and Free,

Where the less you know, the better off you’ll be.

Great essay, Joel.

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