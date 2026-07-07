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Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
Jul 7

I cannot be the only grumpy approaching-middle-aged dad that is welcoming the return of the military to a visible presence in Canadian life, not because I cheer a more dangerous world, but because it should hopefully help restore a degree of seriousness to public life?

Like for five years our highest-caloric-output public debates were on gender labels, we had more real estate agents than teachers, our young people aspired to jobs as influencers or crypto traders — and I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of us doing and thinking and talking about nonserious stuff.

I want to be able to say to young and/or underemployed people — no, nobody gets to be an “influencer”. And fuck crypto. Learn a trade to build new nuclear power plants, and if you don’t want to do that, our Navy needs 5000 new sailors. There is real opportunity now. For the unserious years of the Long Summer there wasn’t much meaningful to do. There is now. Get to it.

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john's avatar
john
Jul 7

I am relieved the decision was made but this is just an announcement that the decision has been made, until a contract is signed it doesn't mean anything.

Next they need to announce a new F-35 and Gripen air force, which has been ongoing since Chretien.

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