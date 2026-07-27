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Margaret Wente's avatar
Margaret Wente
6d

Please keep on this. I’m ashamed for my country.

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Leah Eichler's avatar
Leah Eichler
6d

Hi Matt, it was nice to *meet* you this morning on John Tory's show. I really appreciate this post. The rise of antisemitism in this city has become a regular topic of conversation, especially with my parents who moved here to get away from it. It's a terrifying trend.

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