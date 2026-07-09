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C S's avatar
C S
Jul 9

Well said Jared!!! It’s a cowardly lot of shysters. The disgraced Dr Modry with his leg extension surgeries and literally robbing money from his own family he was charged with caring for, the scamming Jeff Rath who overcharged his legal costs by 5 times and was successfully sued for doing so, and the crook David Parker who committed the largest privacy breach in Albertas history. Literally boasting about treasonous dealings with the American government to ‘loan’ the project $500B to break up Canada. Strange given how it’s supposed to be such a windfall for all those who separate.

But sure, put your faith in these guys who are too fearful to run a party and a legitimate campaign in an election.

Whining isn’t leadership and it’s nothing to build a province on.

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Applied Epistemologist's avatar
Applied Epistemologist
Jul 9

I'm still waiting for "Lead, not Leave" to provide credible evidence that Ottawa will actually address any of Alberta's issues. What we see in reality is a lot of talk and out year conditional promises. There are actions that could be taken immediately, repealing various Liberal laws that impede Alberta. None of them have happened. Just talk.

All hat indeed.

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