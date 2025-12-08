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Stuart Currie's avatar
Stuart Currie
Dec 9, 2025

Not sure I agree. Trump's view, with some justification, is Canada is embarassing itself. "I'll f'ing never trust you again" is what drug addicts scream at their parents as they are bundled into rehab as part of some tough love. US has coddled the world and we've lived irresponsibly and now the sugar daddy is cutting us off. We need to learn to live on our own two feet and do hard things that deserve respect. US respects a real partner not a dependant who is just happy to be invited. CAN foreign policy is a wreck, riddled by foreign interference. We are incoherent on Ukraine, Israel and very soft on China as they bully us far more than US. We have no secure borders and are an easy access point for criminal cartels and drugs. (ScooperCooper). Name one admirable but hard, consequential costly decision Canada's made in 20 years... maybe Afganistan?) No one is coming to us for serious military or global advice. Eyes roll when we label ourselves Trump tamers when it is so easy to compare to Mexico who is looking brilliant. Canadian bureaucrats like Carney, Ray or M. Joly are smug flop's gossiping about the world, changing with the wind. I am sorry but I'd chalk up the US visitor surprise more to the fact Canada hasn't the smarts to realize we don't deserve trust.

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Qtown Ranger's avatar
Qtown Ranger
Dec 8, 2025

That's some clear-eyed and realistic analysis there Matt.

We were further disabused of any remaining illusions by the national security statement out of the White House last Friday.

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