On The Line: Canada can build transportation gooder (and sometimes, we did build good)

In this episode of On The Line, host Matt Gurney sits down with Reece Martin, transit and transportation expert and new media entrepreneur, for a conversation about infrastructure, public policy, and how an online passion project turned into a career.

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Martin explains how his fascination with transit and transportation grew into a successful YouTube channel, and how that work eventually made him a go-to commentator for conventional media on major infrastructure issues, with his own successful Substack platform. They discuss the opportunities created by the new media landscape, the challenges of building an audience around complex policy topics, and why expertise can now emerge from outside traditional institutions.

From there, the conversation turns to Canada’s infrastructure record. Matt and Jen often joke that “Canada no build good,” and Martin largely agrees — but with important caveats. He explains where Canada consistently goes wrong, why projects take so long and cost so much, and how political incentives often work against good long-term planning.

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That means clearing made-in-Canada barriers: regulatory duplication, transportation bottlenecks, and uncertainty around predictable access to manage our forests. It means working with provinces to protect communities from wildfire risk and giving companies the confidence to invest here at home. Nearly 200,000 Canadians working in this sector are looking for results.



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At the same time, Martin argues that Canada has real infrastructure success stories that deserve more attention. Rather than assuming failure is inevitable, governments should study the jurisdictions that consistently deliver major projects on time and on budget, both at home and abroad. If Canada can learn those lessons — and avoid the kinds of procurement failures that have plagued everything from pipelines to military equipment — our cities could finally get the transit systems they need.

And yes, that conversation inevitably leads to the question every Canadian transit enthusiast eventually asks: will Canada actually build true high-speed rail?

Be still, our beating hearts. Enjoy the episode, share it widely, like and subscribe! And be sure to check out and follow Reece’s YouTube channel and Substack, as well.

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