The Line Podcast: Carney is building a new post-America world

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In the latest episode of The Line Podcast, recorded on July 10, 2026, Matt Gurney and Jen Gerson begin with a discussion of a recent Wall Street Journal piece highlighting Prime Minister Mark Carney’s role in pulling Europe back toward a more realistic strategic footing and away from its longstanding dependence on the United States. Canada, and Carney in particular, appear to be taking an unexpectedly prominent leadership role. Your hosts wonder what Washington’s response will be, and whether the White House will decide that Canada needs to be reminded who’s boss.

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Next, they turn to the proposed Canadian Shield pipeline. On strictly commercial grounds, the project may not make much sense. But Matt and Jen argue that economics may no longer be the primary point. The proposal sends a signal that Canada is prepared to build the infrastructure needed to stand more independently if circumstances require it. That message has value all on its own. As Matt puts it, borrowing from the movie Contact: “Why build one when you can build two at twice the price?”

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Finally, the thoroughly hungover shell of Jen Gerson emerges from ten straight days of Calgary Stampede festivities with a political field report. Beneath the parties and pancake breakfasts, she says, the fractures within Canadian conservatism are becoming impossible to ignore. It’s increasingly obvious who is and isn’t willing to speak to whom. What should have been an outstanding month for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has instead been overshadowed by self-inflicted drama. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre continues to struggle against political newcomer Carney. It’s a remarkable — and, in many ways, surprising — dynamic to watch. Wasn’t Poilievre supposed to be the political pro who’d mop the floor with the rookie Euro banker? Guess not!

All that and more in the latest episode of The Line Podcast. Check out our main page at ReadTheLine.ca and, always and forever, like and subscribe.

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Please sign up at those options not just for this episode, or future episodes of The Line Podcast, but so that you can also receive our other podcast series, On the Line, which releases new episodes every Tuesday morning. In case you missed it, here is last Tuesday’s episode, where Jen Gerson spoke to Professor Andrew Leach about all the fascinating little pipeline politics stories that have been bubbling up of late.

Thanks, all. Talk to you soon.

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