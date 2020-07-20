What is The Line?

The Line is an independent Canadian media outlet focused on politics, policy, and the forces shaping the country. Founded in 2020 by Matt Gurney and Jen Gerson, The Line publishes written analyses, commentaries and original reporting on its website, ReadTheLine.ca. The Line also produces two weekly podcasts, offering a mix of reporting, commentary, and long-form conversations. On The Line, featuring Gerson or Gurney in an interview with an expert or newsmaker, releases on Tuesdays. The Line Podcast, a long-form chat between the two hosts about the week’s top stories, is released every Friday. We publish via our own website, YouTube, Twitter and on all major podcasting apps.

We aim to be blunt, honest, and a little irreverent. We take our jobs seriously, but we also have a sense of humour, and try to let it show. Our work is grounded in decades of professional experience — our team comes from and remains active in legacy media — but we operate outside it, answering only to our readers. We are not partisan, reject any culture war allegiances and value our independence.

That’s also why we take no government funding. No subsidies, no bailouts. The Line is supported by subscribers, advertisers, and readers who value independent journalism done seriously. It’s our position that taking government bailout money would irrevocably damage our credibility with our audience, and our audience is our most precious asset. Further, becoming economically dependent on government would leave us at the whim of any future policy changes. We’d rather work a bit harder and go it alone than leave ourselves forever vulnerable to a political pivot.

The Line can be reached for any general inquiries at info@readtheline.ca. To advertise with us, write to advertising@readtheline.ca. To submit an article for consideration, please send it to submissions@readtheline.ca.

Speaking

Matt and Jen are available for speaking engagements and event moderation, together or individually. They are also happy to do live recordings of podcast episodes at your event. Contact us at info@readtheline.ca to discuss.

Artificial Intelligence Policy

The Line will only publish content written by humans, with the narrow exception of automatically generated transcripts and show notes of our podcast episodes and/or recorded interviews. We do use AIs to proofread our work for grammatical issues and typos, but not for factchecking. The Line sometimes uses AI-generated or edited images but prefers to use properly sourced photographs or stock images if they are available. We may make exceptions for humorous purposes but it would be clear in context when that is the case. We sometimes use AI tools to help edit images to match the required format and dimensions of the various social media sites through which we distribute our work, and do use AI to generate title cards for our video content, usually by modifying sourced images to fit the format requirements of the specific platforms.