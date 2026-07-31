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The Line Podcast: Have Carney and the rest given up on Canada already?
On fear of losing a single byelection. On losing a referendum. And on losing a job.
  Line Editor
1:23:58
Jared Wesley and Patricia Paradis: The many hazards of Alberta's Option B
Separatists are selling a 'yes' result as low-risk, when it would cost Albertans dearly in terms of lost time and opportunity
  Line Editor
Andrew MacDougall: Andy Burnham is better lipstick on the Labour Party pig
Britain's new PM is more suited to the attention economy. Not a compliment
  Line Editor
On The Line: Is NATO doomed, and Canada with it?
For decades, Canada has enjoyed the benefits of NATO while spending comparatively little on its own military.
  Line Editor
56:30
Matt Gurney: What kind of country needs many years to protect its citizens?
Don't answer that. Canada's Jews have already figured it out, to their sorrow.
  Matt Gurney
Back to work ...
Hope you had a nice two weeks.
  Line Editor
The Line Podcast: Carney, doing too many jobs, accidentally burns a bridge
On another weird week with America. On why the Liberals and Conservatives are screwing up in their own ways. And a horrifying update on anti-Jewish…
  Line Editor
1:09:52
Jen Gerson: Once we were ruthless
Every capitulation is simply teaching Washington that our anger carries no price.
  Jen Gerson
The Line Podcast: Our smoke attack on America has achieved total success
On Americans telling on themselves about how much Carney bugs them. On the Tories getting Jagmeet Singhed. And Nenshi ... maybe vanish again?
  Line Editor
57:42
On The Line: Canada can build transportation gooder (and sometimes, we did build good)
Reece Martin joins Matt Gurney for a talk about success in the new media, how and why Canada gets infrastructure right and wrong, and mistakes we need…
  Line Editor
1:12:58
Dispatch from the Front Lines: Sour grapes from south of the border
It's pretty much time to give up on America for a generation or two, right? Right?!
  Line Editor
The Line Podcast: Carney is building a new post-America world
We wonder if the Americans have noticed. Also: a pipeline to Sarnia leaves Matt quoting "Contact," and Jen's hungover recap of a strange Stampede
  Line Editor
1:04:28
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