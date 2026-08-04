On The Line: How to fix the West's ammunition shortage

In this episode of On The Line, host Matt Gurney is joined by two guests for conversations about two of the West’s most pressing security challenges: military readiness and cyber defence.

This episode is brought to you by BioCanRx, a Canadian not-for-profit working to help Canadian researchers and companies develop new drugs, especially immunotherapies for cancer.



A key challenge for Canada will be familiar to anyone trying to grow a business here: we have some of the brightest people in the world, we just can’t keep enough of them. Canada is home to researchers making breakthrough discoveries every day. But bringing a new therapy from the lab to patients takes more than great science. It also requires specialists who know how to manufacture complex products, navigate regulatory approval, and help new treatments be integrated into the health-care system. Too often, that expertise leaves Canada before the work is done. BioCanRx has supported hands-on training for more than 900 trainees over the past decade, but without a strong domestic industry, retention becomes a challenge. So how do we keep these highly-skilled people? Next time we’ll talk about how changing what we incentivize can maximize the impact of research money Canada already spends to sustain more drug development here in Canada. For now, go to BioCanRx.com to learn more.

First up is Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and one of the authors of a new report examining the alarming state of Western ammunition stockpiles. Drawing on the lessons of the wars in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf, Cancian explains how the United States and its allies are consuming critical munitions far faster than they can replace them. The West still possesses enormous military strength, but rebuilding industrial capacity has become an urgent strategic priority. Matt and Mark discuss what’s driving the shortages, what governments are finally getting right, and why there are at least a few encouraging signs that production is beginning to catch up.

This episode is also brought to you by the Forest Products Association of Canada. Canada’s resilience will not be built through diversified trade and good intentions alone. It will be built with strong domestic supply chains, reliable Canadian materials, and industries that invest in workers and communities here at home.



Two months ago, the federal government acknowledged the Forest Sector Transformation Task Force Report and the practical path it set out. Now the focus must be action. Canada’s forest products sector can help deliver the homes, infrastructure, and economic potential the country needs. But that requires predictable access to manage our forests, transportation systems that work, and a regulatory environment that rewards investment rather than delays it. The direction is clear. Now Ottawa needs to turn recognition into results.



Learn more at FPAC.ca.

Then Matt is joined by David Shipley of Beauceron Security to discuss a coordinated cyberattack that recently struck a series of public utilities across the United States, causing real disruption to critical infrastructure. They examine who may have been behind the attacks, why utilities remain such attractive targets, and what governments and operators can do to improve their defences. The conversation also turns to whether growing political dysfunction in Washington is making it harder for the United States—and by extension its allies—to respond effectively to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

It’s a pair of conversations about resilience, preparedness, and the growing realization that winning future conflicts will depend as much on industrial capacity and digital security as on military hardware alone.

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